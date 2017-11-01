Nestle Crunch candy bar. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2015 Getty Images)

CLARENCE, NY – A concerned parent notified authorities after a piece of metal was found lodged in a Nestle Crunch mini candy from trick-or-treating

Detectives responded to the parent's Clarence home and saw a pin embedded in the candy bar and evidence that the wrapper had been compromised, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

If you and your children went trick-or-treating in the below neighborhoods, you are directed to check all candy and thoroughly check the packaging for defects and foreign objects.

— Clarence neighborhood with the following streets: Chelsey Court and Westminster Drive.

— Amherst neighborhood with the following streets: Forestview Drive, Crestwood Lane, Oakview Drive, Timberlane Drive, and Timberlane Court.

The Sheriff’s Office is working Kaleida Health to offer free x-rays of candy collected in the above neighborhoods. Individuals can take the candy to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Great Lakes Medical Imagining on Park Club Lane in Amherst for imaging during normal business hours.

Anyone who went trick-or-treating in the above neighborhoods and discovered a foreign object in a piece of candy, is asked to keep the candy and contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 716-858-2903.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

