Mercy Hospital nurses donate uniforms to Texas

SOUTH BUFFALO. NY — Lifesavers in Texas are going to be getting a big shipment from their counterparts here in Western New York.

Nurses at South Buffalo Mercy Hospital donated uniforms Wednesday to healthcare workers in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Catholic Health just got new uniforms this month, and Sue Coppola came up with the idea to collect and donate old ones to their fellow nurses there.

It makes you feel really good that they're going to be worn and somebody else can have their memories now of hey, somebody in Buffalo is really thinking of us. And that's what they said," Coppola said. "They can't be thrilled enough that they're going to have something."

All in all, the drive collected more than 15, 000 uniforms.

