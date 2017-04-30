Men 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' for event

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- As April comes to an end, hundreds -- including many men in colorful high heels -- gathered Sunday in the name of Sexual Assault Awareness Month for the 12th annual "Walk a Mile in her Shoes" event.

The walk was hosted by University at Buffalo and Crisis Services Advocate Program. It was held at the Crisis Services headquarters at 2969 Main Street in Buffalo.

While it's not easy to walk in high-heeled shoes, it provides a fun and light-hearted way to start a conversation about preventing sexual assaults, event organizers say.

"You know, a lot of times when you talk about these, these issues -- maybe they're watching and think they want to reach out for help, or if they have a loved one that needs some help," said Robyn Wiktorski-Reynolds, Director of the Crisis Services Advocate Program and part of the steering committee for the event. "I want to encourage people to call our 24-hour hotline, which is (716) 834-3131, if they need some support, or just have some questions about these concerns."

Wiktorski-Reynolds also said Crisis Services helps about a thousand people every year for domestic violence and close to 400 victims of sexual assault.

Proceeds from Sunday's event go towards Crisis Services' efforts. However, it's not too late for those who would like to support the cause.

Wiktorski-Reynolds said donations will be accepted online into May and can be made by visiting: crisisservices.org/walkamile/.

