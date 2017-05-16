Men sought for church break in

(Photo: Facebook)

BUFFALO, NY-- Bishop Darius Pridgen is looking for two young men who allegedly broke into the True Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday.

Pridgen posted on his Facebook page that two men allegedly used a rock to break a window and entered the church, activating the silent alarm. They tried to enter several doors inside the church, but ran away when police arrived.

Pridgen says he wants to give the men a chance to come to him and help pay for the window by working at the church. "I don't care if people think I'm wrong for trying to save two young people from a path of destruction, because in the end I don't want to bury them," said Pridgen in his post.

He's giving them until Wednesday. If they don't, he says he will file a complaint with Buffalo Police.

