Men shot near Fillmore and Clinton in Buffalo

Location of a shooting at Clinton and Fillmore Wednesday evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday evening.

Another man in his mid-30s is also recovering from shooting injuries, and is expected to be OK.

Buffalo Police believe the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at Clinton Street and Fillmore Ave.

The 20-year-old in critical condition was initially taken to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo in a private vehicle, police say. He was then transferred to the Erie County Medical Center. The second person hurt in the shooting came to ECMC with non life-threatening injuries.

No names have been released at this time, and police have not said if they have a suspect in custody.

