Men rescue woman from burning car

(Photo: Dudzik, Kelly)

BERGEN, N.Y. -- Two drivers suffered serious injuries in a T-bone crash in the Genesee County town of Bergen Thursday. The accident happened around 2:30 in the afternoon at the intersection of Route 33 and West Bergen Road.

Two men were in the right place at the right time as they jumped into action to rescue one of the drivers.

"We just made a delivery right across the street," says Ross Gingrich.

Little did Gingrich know he would soon be using his forklift to save a woman's life.

"He actually saw the accident, the cars sitting over here, and so we just pulled over and thought we could help out somehow," Gingrich says of his co-worker, Brian Frew.

Gingrich and Frew both work for Genesee Lumber Company and were on the job when the accident happened. Frew quickly realized one of the drivers was trapped.

"She was in the driver's side in the car still. Her waist up was in between the seat and the door, and her waist down was, she was laying on the ground. So I was able to, with the forklift, just pick it up enough and use my knife to cut the seatbelt to set her free, and we were able to slide her out," says Gingrich.

As all of this was unfolding, the woman's car was on fire.

"We went through three or four extinguishers while we were doing this. Putting the fire out," says Gingrich.

Gingrich, who even stayed to help clean up the accident, says the woman was not talking but was breathing when first responders took her to the hospital.

"I believe God had me here for a reason today and this woman's life was hopefully saved because we happened to be right here," he says.

New York State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Police say both drivers are expected to recover.

(© 2017 WGRZ)