Meeting underway about NCCC President's future

SANBORN, N.Y. - The Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Thursday night.

They will only say that the agenda involves "determining the status of the President of the College" and the selection of a new law firm to lead an ongoing investigation.

The board recently hired a law firm to investigate allegations of potential bid rigging after federal investigators issued subpoenas on the financing and construction contracts which President James Klycek negotiated.

Among those that got the work, LP Ciminelli, the same firm whose former top executives are under indictment on bid-rigging charges connected to Buffalo Billion projects, including Kevin Schuler, who was a member of the NCCC Board of Trustees when the Culinary Institute was being built.

When we contacted them, both the Chair and The Vice Chair of the NCCC board declined to comment on what will occur, referring us to a PR firm recently hired by the board.

