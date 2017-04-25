Meeting to discuss Cheektowaga sex offender law

Cheektowaga Town Hall (Photo: WGRZ)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- Tuesday, there is a meeting for people to talk about proposed changes to the town's sex offender laws.

Cheektowaga bans sex offenders from living within 1,500 feet of schools, further than the state law that says 1,000 feet.

A court, though, says laws more restrictive than the state's are unconstitutional, so there's talk of repealing the town law.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Cheektowaga Town Hall, 3301 Broadway.

