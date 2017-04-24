Meeting on proposed methodone clinic in Amherst

The proposed location for the Methodone Clinic in Amherst. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

AMHERST, NY-- The debate continues over building a new drug-treatment clinic in the Town of Amherst.

Catholic Health wants to build a methadone clinic on Millersport Highway, but neighbors say the facility doesn't belong in a residential area.

The clinic will hand out medicine like methadone and suboxone as treatment for people addicted to opioids.

The Amherst Town Board will meet this afternoon at 4pm. They're expected to vote on a resolution directing officials to look at the current zoning code, to potentially make changes based on neighbor concerns.

The current proposed clinic is zoned correctly and has been approved by the town's planning director, but it still needs a Certificate of Need from the state Health Department, plus an approved building permit.

The resolution at the board meeting would "not" block the current proposed clinic.

