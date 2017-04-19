Meet Buffalo's Pinball Club with Kevin O'Neill

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Did you know Buffalo has its own Pinball Club?

Pinball, something that has drifted away from many people as a pastime favorite, is making a comeback here in Buffalo.

Buffalo Pinball is a group of avid pinball fanatics that has been around for 4 years. The club plays socially and also competitively in tournaments.

One of their biggest tournaments of the year will be held this summer on August 18th, 2017-August 20th, 2017. It is called the Buffalo Pinball Open and it is a circuit event and features touring pinball players from around the world.

Next month the club is hosting another tournament – Buffalo Pinball Silverball Cycl-O-Rama. It is a 10-mile bike tour that will make several stops along the way to places that have pinball machines in the Queen City.

One of their members has 9 pinball machines in his basement.

For more information on the club and upcoming events/tournaments, you can visit their website at BuffaloPinball.com or you can find them on Twitter and Facebook.

