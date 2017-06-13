Medina schools lift lockout

Medina Central Schools (Photo: Google Maps)

MEDINA, NY-- Medina Schools have lifted their lockout. The district put all three schools into lockout mode while police were searching for a parole subject who ran from authorities.

School Superintendent Mark B. Kruzynski says the lockout was initiated as a precaution, and that the suspect was not on the school campus.

We're still waiting on police to provide an update on the suspect search. 2 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available.

