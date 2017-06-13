WGRZ
Medina schools lift lockout

WGRZ 10:20 AM. EDT June 13, 2017

MEDINA, NY--  Medina Schools have lifted their lockout.  The district put all three schools into lockout mode while police were searching for a parole subject who ran from authorities. 

School Superintendent Mark B. Kruzynski says the lockout was initiated as a precaution, and that the suspect was not on the school campus. 

We're still waiting on police to provide an update on the suspect search.   2 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available. 

