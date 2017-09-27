Medina restaurant gets special honor

Mariachi de Oro restaurant (Photo: WGRZ)

MEDINA, NY — The owners of Mariachi de Oro restaurant are celebrating six years of business success and a special honor from the Orleans County Chamber of Commerce.

The Mexican eatery just won the chamber's "Business of the Year" award. Other business owners and customers voted for the restaurant. Award recipients have to show continued growth and success.

Leonel Rosario and some of his family members used to be migrant farm workers. They worked long hours picking fruit and vegetables in both New York and Florida.

They decided to open up a small store in Medina that carried Hispanic foods and products, and when customer demand grew, they started selling homemade tamales.

From there they got the idea to open a small taco stand — but that idea became even bigger when a spot opened up on Maple Ride Road near Route 63.

Rosario may be one of the owners, but he's not sitting back letting other people do the work. He's the head cook and says his passion is cooking up recipes from his childhood.

He credits the restaurant's success to his customers and their willingness to embrace his culture.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV