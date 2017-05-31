Medina raising funds to restore WWI memorial's cannon

(FILES) A picture taken in September 1918 during World War I shows French soldiers fighting around a trench during the battle for the reconquest of Aucourt, in the canton of Spincourt, eastern France. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images, 2014 AFP)

MEDINA, N.Y. (AP) - As the nation marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entrance into World War I, a western New York community is looking to restore its 80-year-old memorial to local soldiers who died fighting in the Great War.



Officials in the Orleans County village of Medina have launched an effort to raise $40,000 to restore the World War I Memorial.



The memorial was dedicated in 1935 and features a 1916 British heavy artillery piece. The field gun was used on the Western Front in France in 1917-18 and later acquired for the memorial.



Village officials say the gun is only one of 10 of that type known to survive. They hope to send the cannon to a business in Altoona, Pennsylvania, that specializes in reproducing and restoring historic artillery pieces.

