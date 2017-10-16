Medina man killed in motorcycle accident

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

SHELBY, NY-- State police in Orleans County want to know what caused a crash that killed a motocyclist in the town of Shelby.

The accident happened Saturday on Main Street

They say Brian McKee, II, 28 of Medina lost control of his Yamaha motorcycle and hit a concrete block, throwing him from the motorcycle and killing him.

The crash is still under investigation tonight.

