Medina Fire Department: Car went into canal

Photo: Medina Fire Department (Photo: Photo: Medina Fire Department)

MEDINA, N.Y. -- A car went into the Erie Canal Thursday evening, but Medina Fire Department officials say the driver was able to free himself from his sinking vehicle and walked away uninjured.

Crews responded around 8 p.m. to North Gravel Road and Ryan Street in the Village of Medina, according to a post on the Village of Medina Fire Department's Facebook page.

After the driver freed himself from his sinking vehicle, he held onto the side of the canal until a fire engine and ambulance arrived on scene. First responders were then able to help the man out of the canal with a ladder.

The driver said he was not hurt and he refused medical treatment. Crews stayed at the scene to help with extracting the vehicle.

