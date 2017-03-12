Medical Marijuana Town Hall held in Hamburg

Town Hall Meeting on NY Medical Marijuana Program. WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- A town hall meeting was held Sunday at the Buffalo and Erie Public Library's Hamburg Branch to discuss medical marijuana, and what's currently legal under New York State's health laws.

The organization WNY NORML, a local chapter of a national marijuana reform organization, hosted the event. A panel of speakers were at the meeting, including medical professionals, a lawyer, and patients and caregivers experienced with New York's Medical Marijuana Program.

Attendees had a chance to get information and input on the Compassionate Care Act.

Advocates for Medical Marijuana want it to be more accessible as a treatment option in New York.

Cancer survivor Wendy Hart said Sunday she could hardly get out of bed due to pain before being prescribed Medical Marijuana.

"I mean, I was on pain pills like crazy the past five years," she said. "And in the past year, I've decreased from this many pain pills, to now I'm on one and a half a day. I could not have done that without the medical marijuana. Not a chance."

