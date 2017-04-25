Medical marijuana firm to offer home delivery in WNY

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. - A medical marijuana provider will soon offer home delivery service in Western New York, including the Buffalo area.

A representative for Pharmacannis, one of two approved companies with dispensaries in Western New York, told 2 On Your Side on Tuesday that it will participate in the state's home delivery program. Pharmacannis will use its own employees to provide the deliveries, which are expected to begin within the next few weeks. The representative said patients in the Buffalo area will "definitely" have access to the delivery service soon.

