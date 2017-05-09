Medical marijuana bill for PTSD advances

Medical Marijuana Bill (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- A bill to add post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana passed Tuesday in the New York State Senate Health Committee 15-1, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.

The vote Tuesday on the bipartisan bill marks a significant step towards its passage, as several proposals to expand the medical marijuana program have passed in the Assembly, but failed in the Senate Health Committee.

The current medical marijuana program has been criticized for being more restrictive than needed, however is has begun to expand since chronic pain was added as a qualifying condition, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.

Of the 29 states that have medical marijuana programs, 24 allow patients with PTSD to qualify. Bills to allow medical marijuana access to treat PTSD are also going through legislatures in Vermont and New Hampshire.

The Marijuana Policy Project is the country's largest marijuana policy organization.

