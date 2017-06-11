McKinley Monument in Niagara Square getting facelift

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo's iconic McKinley Monument in Niagara Square is getting a makeover.
Mayor Byron Brown's Office announced Sunday the architectural restoration of the 110-year-old monument. The total cost of the project is $648,000 and will be funded by the City of Buffalo's Arts Commission.
Mayor Brown will release more about the project at a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday in Niagara Square.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs