McKinley Monument in Niagara Square getting facelift

Mayor Byron Brown. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo's iconic McKinley Monument in Niagara Square is getting a makeover.

Mayor Byron Brown's Office announced Sunday the architectural restoration of the 110-year-old monument. The total cost of the project is $648,000 and will be funded by the City of Buffalo's Arts Commission.

Mayor Brown will release more about the project at a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday in Niagara Square.

