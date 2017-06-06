Mayor touts improved Buffalo recycling rate

The Buffalo Mayor's Office is launching a Neighborhood Block Club friendly competition called "Let's Do This!" to help increase the city's recycling rate. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- 2 On Your Side and the Investigative Post have done extensive reporting on Buffalo's low recycling rates.

At one point, they were at about 15.9 percent -- less than half the national average of 34 percent.

The Mayor said Tuesday that the recycling rate is improving. It is now at about 28 percent, which is closer to the national average. Last month was the city's most significant recycling month yet, with 1,513.77 tons -- the weight of 252 elephants -- collected.

The mayor's office is continuing their recycling marketing campaign called 34andMore to boost the city's recycling rate to get it above the national average.

The city is also launching a recycling contest, called "Let's Do This!" between Neighborhood Block Clubs. The new initiative will offer prizes to city residents who take part.

The contest will run from June 26 to July 14. Block Clubs must register by June 17. For more information, visit www.city-buffalo.com and to sign up, click here.

