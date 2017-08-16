Mayor Gives Update on Ellicott St. Plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It has been more than eight months since plans were unveiled for a downtown development project on Ellicott Street that will include a much-anticipated grocery store.

While there's no visible work happening on the 2.5 acre site located at 201 Ellicott Street, the project is still moving forward, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation's plans call for residential, retail, and office space, along with an Orchard Fresh grocery store.

The mayor says the city is in touch with developers every couple of weeks to talk about progress.

There was a bit of a setback in the design and planning phase related to parking. Proposed underground parking spots had too big of a price tag, but the Mayor said Ciminelli was able to iron out that problem with more above-ground spaces.

The mayor also told 2 On Your Side the developer is still getting funding lined up.

"Well it's a pretty expensive project," said Mayor Byron Brown. "It's going to be a lot of money. There are going to be different funding sources that need to be put together. We have a technical assistance provider that is working with the developer on one of those funding sources. We're confident it's going to come together. It's a real major priority,"

The mayor said there are currently no changes to any formal plans that would require planning board approval.

Mayor Brown couldn't give a timeline as to when we might start to see construction begin, and he said he is less concerned about target dates and more worried about the mixed-use development moving forward.

