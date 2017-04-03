Mayor declares April 3rd 'Buffalo Beauts Day'

WGRZ Photo

Skating off of their 3-2 Isobel Cup victory over the Boston Pride, Beauts players and coaches gathered inside City Hall Monday with Mayor Byron Brown to declare April 3rd as “Buffalo Beauts Day.”

“We are so proud of this team and so proud of these young women for their accomplishment,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

Former Buffalo Sabre and Buffalo Beauts General Manager and co-coach, Ric Seiling, said it’s an honor for all the players and gave one word he would use to describe the team.

“Somebody asked me how I would describe the team and I said ‘Buffalo.’ These individuals are hard-working, they would not be denied and when the odds were against them, they found a way to come together and get the job done.”

Seiling isn’t the only former Sabres player on the coaching staff. Former Toronto Maple Leaf and Buffalo Sabre Craig Muni is also a coach alongside Seiling.

As for the Buffalo Sabres, Mayor Brown has a suggestion for the team.

“Goalie Brianne McLaighlin was named MVP of the championship game with over 60 saves, I think we should sign her up for the Buffalo Sabres,” he said.

Happy Buffalo Beaut Day, Western New York!

© 2017 WGRZ-TV