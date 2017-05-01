Mayor Brown releases proposed budget

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released his proposed city budget Monday.

Brown said the 2017-18 budget would use about a quarter of the city's unassigned reserve fund, close to $12 million.

The budget would also include savings on police overtime, thanks to new police officer hires, Brown said. He said he would also roll out a "Quality of Life" initiative, which would aim to reduce speeding in neighborhoods with extra police patrols.

Brown's budget would not increase residential property taxes, and commercial property tax rates would drop by about 1 percent, he said.

In terms of spending, Brown proposed $500,000 for a police substation at the Broadway Market, where there would be 30 personnel stationed starting in January. He also said he would add $500,000 in assistance to the Buffalo Public Schools.

