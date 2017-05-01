WGRZ
Close
Live Video Tornado Watch for all of WNY
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Mayor Brown releases proposed budget

WGRZ 2:55 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown released his proposed city budget Monday. 

Brown said the 2017-18 budget would use about a quarter of the city's unassigned reserve fund, close to $12 million.

The budget would also include savings on police overtime, thanks to new police officer hires, Brown said. He said he would also roll out a "Quality of Life" initiative, which would aim to reduce speeding in neighborhoods with extra police patrols. 

Brown's budget would not increase residential property taxes, and commercial property tax rates would drop by about 1 percent, he said.

In terms of spending, Brown proposed $500,000 for a police substation at the Broadway Market, where there would be 30 personnel stationed starting in January. He also said he would add $500,000 in assistance to the Buffalo Public Schools. 

 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories