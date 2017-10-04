(Photo: Robinson, Joshua)

BUFFALO, NY - For the first time, local police and Mayor Byron Brown are bringing "Coffee with a Cop" to the city of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police chiefs in each of the five police districts are welcoming city residents throughout the morning to come sit down with officers, ask questions, and share what’s on their mind over a cup of coffee.

“A lot of times when you have a pre-planned, structured meeting, people come with agendas,” said Buffalo Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo. “Citizens will come with a list of complaints or issues they want to see resolved, the police department will have a list of information they want to disseminate. This kind of throws that away, puts people off edge and little bit, and makes it a normal conversation.”

Here are the events and the locations scheduled for Wednesday morning:

10:00am-11:00am: Tim Horton’s, Delaware and Allen

10:00am-11:00am: Schiller Park Community Center (2057 Genesee Street)

10:00am-11:00am: Tim Horton’s, Kensington and Eggert

10:00am-11:00am: Martha Mitchell Community Center, 175 Oakmont Avenue

10:00am-Noon: D-District Station, 669 Hertel Avenue

11:00am-1:00pm: Tim Horton’s (inside Top’s Market), 1989 Seneca Street



Coffee with a Cop is a national law enforcement program meant to bring community members closer with those who protect and serve them; this is Buffalo’s first year participating in the program.

“I want our Buffalo Police officers and residents to continue to respect one another and foster positive relationships,” said Mayor Brown, who says his drink of choice at any coffee shop is hot tea. “Taking part in ‘Coffee with a Cop’ day is part of our ongoing efforts to engage community members and police as we work together to build an even stronger Buffalo for all.”

