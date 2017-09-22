Mayor Brown 'interested' in bigger rewards in murder cases

THINKSTOCK

BUFFALO - BUFFALO, NY — A pair of powerful elected officials think it's worth trying increased rewards for tips on murder cases in Buffalo.

“It is absolutely something that interests me. I believe it can work in certain situations," Mayor Byron Brown said.

The Mayor often talks about decreases in crime in his city. And while homicides remain fairly constant, the city police department's ability to solve murder cases is below the national average.

A city official supplied results of some recently analysis pegging the solve (or clearance) rate for Buffalo murder cases at 56.6 percent from 2010 through 2016. 2 On Your Side has not seen the data that was reviewed and we do not know how calculations were made. But even given the city's number it is short of the nationwide average of 62 percent.

Mayor Brown says, “I think there are many people who want to do the right thing. Sometimes people are hurting."

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn Jr. says his office is ready to kick-in $5,000 towards murder reward money, although he is not sure it will result in more information or more arrests.

