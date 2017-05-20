Mayor announces '2nd Pothole Blitz' of season

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, center, and other city officials announce a second "pothole blitz" of the season Saturday. WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger (Photo: WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and other city officials announced the second "pothole blitz" of the season Saturday afternoon.

Brown explained that major pothole work is usually done on the weekend because there is less traffic.

"Obviously there are potholes across Western New York with the very strong freeze and thaw cycle that we have," he said. "Since January 1st, we've filled over a 1,000 potholes."

Brown added there are more weekend pothole blitzes planned in the near future, before the city moves into its paving season.

"Weekends give us the opportunity to bring crews in from other functions, who are doing other things during the week, so we can put more resources to filling potholes throughout the city," said Michael Finn, P.E., the City Engineer.

Brown also reminds residents that the city has a reliable 48-hour "pothole guarantee" that aims to repair potholes throughout the city of Buffalo within 48 hours of the time they are reported.

Brown encourages anyone who spots potholes to report them to Mayor's 311 Call and Resolution Center so they can be addressed.

