maple syrup (Photo: CorySeward15, ©2014 cory seward)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - There is a new partnership in Western New York that is making use of the water that is left over from making syrup.

Mayer Brothers is partnering with Asarasi, a company is that known for sustaining renewable drinking water. Asarasi came in third place in last year’s 43 North business competition.

Mayer Brothers will be the bottler of Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water.

The local company, which is known for its fall time favorite cider mill, is currently building a new 40,000 square foot bottling center in Barker, NY, which should open by the end of the summer.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV