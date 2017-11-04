WEST SENECA, NY — Olympian and West Seneca native Matt Anderson hosted his annual volleyball tournament Saturday to fight autism.

The fourth annual Matt Anderson Spiking for Autism Volleyball Tournament was held at the Niagara Frontier Volleyball Center in West Seneca. For the past three years, the event has helped raise funds and awareness for Autism Services in Hamburg.

"It's a difficult thing, to try and figure out how to help and how to make other people aware," said Joelle Burke, Anderson's sister whose son has autism. "Because really, honestly, every day Tristan's happy in his world, and it's other people trying to understand why he does certain things he does, so it was the awareness that was important to us."

Anderson, one of the top volleyball players in the world, helped lead Team USA to a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

