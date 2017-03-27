Masten District delis, food stores raise concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Residents and food store owners in Buffalo’s Masten District gathered Monday for a public meeting regarding some concerns that residents have with delis and food stores in the community.

Residents are concerned with the crime in and around stores, personal safety and food safety.

“Constituents are concerned with the activity that goes on around the delis and in the delis. Now we don’t want to paint all delis with the same broad brush because there are some great delis and food stores in our district. However, there are some legitimate concerns from the community and residents that live around these stores that they want to address before we approve them for a food license for another entire year,” said councilmember Wingo Sr.

Among the specific concerns some residents have is the cleanliness of the stores, cigarette sales and minors in the neighborhood.

Councilmember Wingo Sr. also added that there are a lot safety concerns as well as crime concerns.

“There have been reports of stores with propane tanks heating the building. There have been reports of stores not shoveling in front of the store, not salting properly,” Wingo Sr. said.

Councilmember Wingo Sr. said that as long as he is councilmember for the district, speaking to the community is a part of the process for store owners who wish to get their licenses renewed and approved by the city.