Mass mob helps raise money for church roof

WGRZ Photo/Bob Mancuso

BUFFALO. N.Y. -- Saint Lawrence Church on E. Delavan Ave. received a little boost Sunday from a local "Mass Mob" group.

The group Buffalo Mass Mob picks churches around the area to raise awareness and aid for inner city churches. Sunday's Mass Mob was the 20th one that the group has staged since it was founded in 2013.

Those who work with the church say it promotes a spirit of looking out of the community.

"It's amazing that we've had other people reach out to us for much smaller projects, but sometimes we look all over and don't find what we need and the spirit taps us on the shoulder and brings us right to the door of what we're looking for," said Patricia Dyer, Director of Faith Formation at the church.

As of right now, Dyer says they have raised around $30,000 with donations and a GoFundMe page set up by the Buffalo Mass Mob.

The roof is covered in tarps right now, and is said to cost $95,000 to replace.

(© 2017 WGRZ)