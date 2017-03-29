Mary Queen of Angels School to close

WGRZ Photo/Scott May

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. – A Catholic School in Western New York is closing its doors.

Mary Queen of the Angels School in Cheektowaga informed teachers and parents Wednesday that the school will be closing at the end of this school year.

The decision to close relied heavy on the declining enrollment of the school, according to a news release. Classroom averages were only 11 students per grade from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Bishop Richard Malone said although it was a difficult decision to close, he understands why it had to be done.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Board of Trustees, but I trust their conclusion that the school could not reopen in the fall and remain financially viable through another year,” he said.

Malone also said that he will work with parents to make sure that a Catholic education remains available to students.

