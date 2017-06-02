Martin House restored fireplace unveiled

WGRZ Photo/Scott May (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Scott May)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The beautiful interior of a Buffalo gem has another prized feature.

The folks at the Darwin Martin House Friday unveiled a gorgeous Wisteria Mosaic fireplace, a big part of the $50-million-dollar project to restore the home.

The original mosaic was destroyed by water damage in the middle of last century, but pieces of it were used to recreate the gorgeous work you can see there today.

