Marshall movie to premiere later this year

Chadwick Boseman (wearing tie and suspenders) emerges during a break in filming for "Marshall", a movie in which he stars in the title role.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A movie about the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall that was filmed in Buffalo will premiere later this year.

Film crews for "Marshall" were here for a few weeks last summer. They spent time shooting scenes in the Dillon Courthouse and in Niagara Square.

The film chronicles Justice Marshall's life, focusing on his time as a young attorney. It stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, and Kate Hudson, and is scheduled to premiere on October 13th.

