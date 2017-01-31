WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Marshall movie to premiere later this year

"Marshall" Movie To Premiere In October

WGRZ 11:31 PM. EST January 31, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A movie about the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall that was filmed in Buffalo will premiere later this year.

Film crews for "Marshall" were here for a few weeks last summer. They spent time shooting scenes in the Dillon Courthouse and in Niagara Square.

The film chronicles Justice Marshall's life, focusing on his time as a young attorney. It stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, and Kate Hudson, and is scheduled to premiere on October 13th.
 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories