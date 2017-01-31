Marshall movie to premiere later this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A movie about the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall that was filmed in Buffalo will premiere later this year.
Film crews for "Marshall" were here for a few weeks last summer. They spent time shooting scenes in the Dillon Courthouse and in Niagara Square.
The film chronicles Justice Marshall's life, focusing on his time as a young attorney. It stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, and Kate Hudson, and is scheduled to premiere on October 13th.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs