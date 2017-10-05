Marshall movie set to open thanks to local talent

This Chrysler, owned by Christopher Georger, was used in the Marshall Movie, the biopic of Thrugood Marshall, our country's first African-American Superme Court Justice that was shot in Buffalo during the summer of 2016

BUFFALO, NY — We’re finally going to get our first look at the much-anticipated Marshall Movie. The film is making its Buffalo premiere this weekend at the North Park Theater as part of the Buffalo International Film Festival.

Marshall tells the story of the early career of Thurgood Marshall, our country’s first African-American Supreme Court Justice.

Well, as you may recall, production of the movie took place here in Western New York over several weeks last summer, shooting scenes using some of our beautiful architecture as backdrops as well as several local actors that were used as extras.

But as Photojournalist Dooley O’Rourke shows us, some of that local talent came with four tires.

