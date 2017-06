WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, NY - Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other county officials will hold a news conference Friday to announce actions the county will take in response to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The 3:30 p.m. news conference takes place at the Edward A. Rath County Office Building.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV