Marisol bequeaths entire estate to Albright-Knox

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Albright-Knox will soon be home to the entire works of one of the most prominent artists of her generation.

Maria Sol Escobar, who is known as Marisol, bequeathed her entire estate to the Albright-Knox.

Marisol, described by the Director of the Albright-Knox as a legendary artist and longtime friend of the gallery, left all the artwork she created and several pieces she collected to the museum. She died last year at the age of 85 after a career that spanned six decades.

"Marisol helped define the 1960s through her sculptures and drawings. In addition to being one of the most recognized and influential figures of the pop art movement, she was also one of the most prominent female artists, and Latin American artists of her generation," says Janne Sirén, Director of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

Marisol left the Albright-Knox more than one-hundred completed sculptures, more than 150 works on paper, thousands of photographs and slides, her entire archive, and her New York City loft, which is more than four-thousand square feet. The apartment will be sold and the proceeds will go to the AK360 campaign. This is the largest gift of art in the museum's history.

"We will be a destination for scholars, for individuals who are passionate about the work of Marisol," says Sirén.

This is also a multi-million dollar collection. So why the Albright-Knox? Marisol's relationship with the gallery goes back to her first solo show in New York City in 1962. That's when the Albright-Knox bought one of her pieces. When the museum's expansion opens, there will be a gallery dedicated to her work.

"She trusted us and now it is our time to show the world that we are worthy of her trust," says Sirén.

Right now, the Albright-Knox is cataloging and taking photos of all of Marisol’s art in New York City. Going through all of it will take years. She was also one of the first SCUBA divers who was also an artist. She was taking underwater photos in the 70s before any other artists started doing that.

