Marineland faces more animal cruelty charges

Marineland. File Photo

ONTARIO, CA. -- A well-known theme park and zoo just over the boarder faces some additional animal cruelty charges.

The Ontario SPCA (OSPCA) has charged Marineland Canada with six counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act.

Nov. 10, the OSPCA responded to some concerns about the condition of animals at the park.

The organization launched an extensive investigation.

It initially charged Marineland with five counts of animal cruelty after finding that find that 35 birds, black bears and guinea hens didn't have enough food and water.

The park responded to the complaints via Facebook and said it had fired the animal care worker responsible for "poor performance and inappropriate behavior."

The six additional charges announced Monday relate to the care of Elk, Red Deer and Fallow Deer. The park is charged with allowing the animals to "be in distress" and with not providing them the proper care.

Marineland has responded to the additional charges via a blog post, saying, the charges are part of a "publicity campaign" to "avoid further embarrassment related to an ongoing investigation into the OSPCA's perceived failure to protect animals." You can read the full response here.