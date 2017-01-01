Mariah Carey botches NYE performance, leaves stage

Singer Mariah Carey performs at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2009 Getty Images)

"Stuff happens." Only Mariah Carey didn't put it quite like that early Sunday, when she acknowledged in a tweet that her New Year's Eve performance in Times Square in New York had gone drastically, laughably wrong.

The problem appeared to be "technical difficulties" while she was lip-syncing some of her hits, but she also had trouble reaching some notes when she tried to sing.

The diva of divas appeared to be perturbed about it at the time:

She stopped attempting to sing Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her. "I'm trying to be a good sport here," she told the crowd.

Later, she stopped singing We Belong Together after another malfunction. “It just doesn’t get any better,” she said, and left the stage.

By New Year's Day she was more philosophical, tweeting sad and happy emojis and a clip of herself shrugging.

"Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017," the tweet read, after an introductory sentence that can't be reproduced here.

Carey was the headliner for the annual Times Square New Year's bacchanal, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve; this year, about a million revelers jammed in to greet the new year despite frigid temperatures.

As is usual with anything having to do with Carey, the reaction on social media was immediate and stinging. "Disaster" was mentioned. Jokes abounded (the Russians did it!)

"Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle," tweeted Jimmy Traina, alluding to the infamous German duo undone by revelations that they didn't actually sing on their hit record.

Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle. pic.twitter.com/8179cHu7jA — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 1, 2017

Mariah Carey's performance last night was a disaster! 😩 pic.twitter.com/V2tYXhYCRj — Shady Music Polls (@TheShadyPolls) January 1, 2017

Russians sabotage Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance. A furious Obama deports Russian choreographer — THIS JUST IN... (@weknowwhatsbest) January 1, 2017

I tried to sing along to Mariah Carey but even Mariah Carey can't sing along to Mariah Carey — Music News & Feed (@Musicnews_feed) January 1, 2017

Carey has had a history of vocal breakdowns in concerts in recent years, when she appeared unable to hit high notes despite her multi-octave range. In the smartphone era, the full Monty of her embarrassment has been captured on video, posted by mocking TMZ or on YouTube by disgruntled members of the audience.

In 2014, for instance, she had a bad night in Tokyo kicking off The Elusive Chanteuse tour, sounding unsteady on several songs, including Hero and Vision of Love, and failing to hit high notes she has always hit before. TMZ and critics on social media ensured the rest of the world could witness it.

Mariah Carey fails better than 99% of the world succeeds. — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) January 1, 2017

Copyright 2016 KXTV