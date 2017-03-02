BUFFALO, N.Y.— March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, dedicated to increasing awareness of the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer through a nationwide campaign.
The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is supporting these efforts and encouraging people to have age-appropriate colorectal cancer screenings performed as directed by their healthcare providers.
National Dress in Blue Day is Friday, March 3rd, to also raise awareness of colorectal cancer screening.
To encourage more residents to screen for colorectal cancer, ECDOH is partnering once again with TOPS Markets to promote colorectal cancer awareness.
These TOPS locations will be providing fecal immunochemical test (FIT) kits to eligible adults 50 to 75 years old to aid in early detection of colon cancer:
Alden
12775 Broadway
Wednesday, March 22
4 PM-7 PM
Amherst
3980 Maple Road
Thursday, March 31
4 PM-7 PM
3035 Niagara Falls Blvd.
Tuesday, March 8
4 PM-7 PM
3500 Main Street
Wednesday, March 9
4 PM-7 PM
2309 Maple Road
Monday, March 28
4 PM-7 PM
Buffalo
1275 Jefferson Ave
Tuesday, March 7
4 PM-7 PM
425 Niagara Street
Wednesday, March 8
4 PM-7 PM
3500 University Plaza
Thursday, March 9
4 PM-7 PM
1740 Sheridan Drive
Thursday, March 16
4 PM-7 PM
Depew
4777 Transit Road
Thursday, March 23
4 PM-7 PM
East Amherst
9660 Transit Road
Tuesday, March 28
4 PM-7 PM
Orchard Park
3201 Southwestern Blvd.
Tuesday, March 14
4 PM-7 PM
West Seneca
355 Orchard Park Road
Thursday, March 30
4 PM-7 PM
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs