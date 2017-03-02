BUFFALO, N.Y.— March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, dedicated to increasing awareness of the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer through a nationwide campaign.

The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) is supporting these efforts and encouraging people to have age-appropriate colorectal cancer screenings performed as directed by their healthcare providers.

National Dress in Blue Day is Friday, March 3rd, to also raise awareness of colorectal cancer screening.

To encourage more residents to screen for colorectal cancer, ECDOH is partnering once again with TOPS Markets to promote colorectal cancer awareness.



These TOPS locations will be providing fecal immunochemical test (FIT) kits to eligible adults 50 to 75 years old to aid in early detection of colon cancer:

Alden

12775 Broadway

Wednesday, March 22

4 PM-7 PM

Amherst

3980 Maple Road

Thursday, March 31

4 PM-7 PM

3035 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Tuesday, March 8

4 PM-7 PM

3500 Main Street

Wednesday, March 9

4 PM-7 PM

2309 Maple Road

Monday, March 28

4 PM-7 PM

Buffalo

1275 Jefferson Ave

Tuesday, March 7

4 PM-7 PM

425 Niagara Street

Wednesday, March 8

4 PM-7 PM

3500 University Plaza

Thursday, March 9

4 PM-7 PM

1740 Sheridan Drive

Thursday, March 16

4 PM-7 PM

Depew

4777 Transit Road

Thursday, March 23

4 PM-7 PM

East Amherst

9660 Transit Road

Tuesday, March 28

4 PM-7 PM

Orchard Park

3201 Southwestern Blvd.

Tuesday, March 14

4 PM-7 PM

West Seneca

355 Orchard Park Road

Thursday, March 30

4 PM-7 PM

