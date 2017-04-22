March for Science held in Buffalo

The Buffalo March for Science. WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- An estimated 2,000 in an energetic crowd with colorful, handmade signs gathered Saturday in Delaware Park to show their solidarity with a national March for Science in Washington, D.C.

Organizers say the Buffalo March for Science aimed to raise awareness to protect health, education and safety at a time when "science is under attack."

"We are a sister march to the Science March that is going on in D.C.," said Alexandria Trujillo, the founding organizer of the Buffalo event. "There are over 600 marches going on across the world, so we are uniting with them to show people all across the world really care about science, they want to protect the environment, they want to fund science education, and we want our policy to follow what the science evidence says."

The event Saturday included a march to Delaware Park and a rally featuring speeches from several local officials. Event attendees were also welcomed to help pick up trash in Delaware Park after the rally.

Trujillo said the 20 organizers who created the event Saturday plan to give the public more opportunities moving forward to engage with scientists in their communities, and they would like to make the March for Science an annual event.

"We want to show everybody how much people care about science and evidence-based policy," she said.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV