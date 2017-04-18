Manslaughter charge in fatal accident

Andrew J. Armbruster, 30, of East Otto. Cattaraugus Co. Sheriff Photo (Photo: Cattaraugus Co. Sheriff Photo)

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. -- A Cattaraugus County man is now charged in a deadly accident from back in January, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say 30-year-old Andrew Armbruster, of East Otto, was high on narcotics, speeding, and using his cell phone when he hit a tractor trailer at Bowen and East Otto Springville Roads.

His passenger, Grace Armbruster died in the crash.

Andrew is charged with manslaughter and was also ticketed with reckless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV