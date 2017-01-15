Man with loaded gun charged with 3 felonies

Joseph M. Cole. Photo Provided by City of Tonawanda Police

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man was charged with three felonies Saturday morning, in the City of Tonawanda, after he was stopped for speeding on Main Street.

Police say after they pulled over Joseph M. Cole, 35, they discovered he was driving with a fully loaded handgun on the floor of the vehicle's back seat.

Upon inspecting the gun, officers found it had nine additional rounds in the clip.

The handgun was a Hi-Point 40 caliber handgun with the serial numbers removed.

Cole was not legally allowed to have firearms at the time.

He has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, defacing for concealment, and the traffic charge of speeding.

The gun will be tested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), officials say.

