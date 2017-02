Thomas Manuszeewski. Provided Photo

ELMA, N.Y. -- An Elma man who was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his adult son will not stand trail on those charges.

A judge ruled Tuesday that Thomas Manuszewski was found unable to understand the charges against him.

The 78-year-old man shot his son during an argument inside his home on Clinton Street last October.

