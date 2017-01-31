Man who fled through window pleads guilty

(Photo: KVUE)

BUFFALO, N.Y. --- A Buffalo man who had fled from police by flinging himself from a third story window pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree rape Tuesday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Timothy DiCenzo, 34, had admitted to the daylight rape of a woman near Hillery Park Elementary School in Nov. 2015 and the rape of a different woman at Southside Elementary School in May 2013.

He was indicted by a Grand Jury in May.

DNA testing linked DiCenzo to both crimes.

After his arrest in November 2015, DiCenzo was taken back to police headquarters for an interview, where he jumped from a third-story window.

Justice Boller will deliver DiCenzo's sentence March 31 at 2 p.m. He is expected to face 35 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision.

