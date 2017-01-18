Man wanted in death of woman from Buffalo found dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. The family of Jameca Price, a woman who grew up in Buffalo and was found dead near Atlanta, says her estranged husband who police were searching for after her death, has been found dead.

Price's sister, Janese Gates-McDaniels, tells 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing that police in Georgia told her Orlando Price committed suicide and that his body was found in Hanoi, Vietnam last week.

Jameca Price, who was 37-years-old, was found dead in Orlando Price's home in Roswell, Georgia on Thanksgiving Day. She grew up in Buffalo and moved to Georgia for law school.

Jameca and Orlando Price had been married for 16 years. Jameca's sisters say it was an abusive relationship.

