Provided Photo

PERRY, N.Y. – A Wyoming County man will spend the next 15 years in jail for sexual assault.

67-year-old, Charles Braun pleaded guilty to attempted rape stemming back to 2015 when Braun kidnapped and assaulted a woman from Livingston County.

As part of the plea deal, he will serve the 15 year sentence for sexual assault alongside the kidnapping conviction.

