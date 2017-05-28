Kyle Wallum. Orchard Park Police Provided Photo (Photo: Orchard Park Police Provided Photo)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- A West Seneca man is facing charges after making a bomb threat against his employer.

Police say the manager of Little Caesars Pizzeria on Union Road in Orchard Park was having issues with an employee identified as 25 year old Kyle Wallum of West Seneca.

Officers say Wallum allegedly became upset and told the manager that there was a bomb in the building. He then left the scene. The manager, who has not been identified, called Orchard Park Police about 7:43 p.m. on Saturday.

Little Caesars and a neighboring video rental store were evacuated as a result of the threat. The Erie County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was also called in. They searched the Little Caesars business and gave it the all clear at about 8:28 p.m.

After receiving Wallum's address, West Seneca Police took him into custody and turned him over the Orchard Park Police at about 9 p.m.

Wallum was held overnight on a felony charge of second-degree falsely reporting an incident. He was arraigned in town court on Sunday and released on $1,000 bail. He's scheduled back in court Thursday June 1st at 5 p.m.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV