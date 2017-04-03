WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Man steals from car wash and church

Michael Read , WGRZ 12:23 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

TONAWANDA, N.Y. – A City of Tonawanda man is being accused of theft from a car wash and church.
 
Police say 36-year-old Clifford McCarty, of the City of Tonawanda, broke into and stole an undesignated amount of money from the Niagara Spray and Wash on Delaware Street. 
 
McCarty is also being accused of breaking into the United Methodist Church on Morgan Street and stealing a laptop, gift cards and jewelry from the church. 
 
Police say he admitted to committing the crimes and claims he did it to feed a drug addiction. He is due back in court Tuesday. 
 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories