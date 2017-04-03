Man steals from car wash and church

Provided Photo

TONAWANDA, N.Y. – A City of Tonawanda man is being accused of theft from a car wash and church.

Police say 36-year-old Clifford McCarty, of the City of Tonawanda, broke into and stole an undesignated amount of money from the Niagara Spray and Wash on Delaware Street.

McCarty is also being accused of breaking into the United Methodist Church on Morgan Street and stealing a laptop, gift cards and jewelry from the church.

Police say he admitted to committing the crimes and claims he did it to feed a drug addiction. He is due back in court Tuesday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV