Man stabbed behind Batavia shopping center

BATAVIA, NY — A man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed in the throat behind a Batavia shopping plaza on Friday night, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a parking lot at 8315 Park Rd. around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was stabbed in the throat behind a shopping plaza on Veterans Memorial Driver. He then walked to the parking lot of Batavia Downs Gaming, where a good samaritan called 911.

The man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

