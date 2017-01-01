Man shot outside Lockport Police station

LOCKPORT, N.Y.-- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot outside the Lockport Police Station early Monday morning.

Officials say the victim was arrested earlier in the night for a traffic violation. He left the department at One Lockport Plaza around 1:30 a.m. and was shot on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to ECMC, no word yet on his condition. Police are asking anyone with information to call the confidential tipline at (716) 439-6717.